Canada puts on offensive showcase in win over Switzerland at women's hockey worlds

Natalie Spooner scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-0 win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship Tuesday.

Melodie Daoust had a goal and an assist, Emily Clark scored shorthanded and Jamie Bourbonnais rounded out the offence for the host country at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin was injured blocking a shot in the third period and didn't finish the game.

Emerance Maschmeyer posted a 12-save shutout in her first start of the tournament.

WATCH | Natalie Spooner scores twice as Canada handily defeats Switzerland:

Canada recorded an impressive 62 shots en route to a 5-0 win over the Swiss.

Switzerland's Andrea Braendli, who tends goal for Ohio State, had 41 saves in the loss. She was replaced early in the third period by Saskia Maurer, who stopped 17 shots.

Canada (3-0) concludes the preliminary round in Pool A on Thursday against defending champion United States, which is also 3-0 and has yet to give up a goal in the tournament.

WATCH | Canada's Poulin exits against Switzerland following injury from blocked shot:

After taking a shot in the upper body area Marie-Philip Poulin was forced to depart and did not return.

Hilary Knight sets scoring record in U.S. win over Russia

Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women's world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0.

Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.

The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the all-time U.S. assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.

"It's really a magical moment, and a dream come true," Knight said. "I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that's what it's all about."

The five-time defending champion Americans took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle's shot.

Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the U.S. broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes. Kelly Pannek ended a power-play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change, and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.

The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009). The U.S. looks to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a Group A showdown against Canada, which played later Tuesday against Switzerland ahead of Hungary-Japan.

Russia (1-2), which was outshot 55-11 in its sixth straight loss to the U.S., faces Finland on Wednesday.