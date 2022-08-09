Canada awarded 2023 women's hockey worlds, U.S. to host in '24
2022 tournament slated for Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark later this month
Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship.
The International Ice Hockey Federation has awarded next year's tournament to Canada and the 2024 championship to the United States, the IIHF confirmed in its "Ice Times" newsletter issued Monday.
Dates and locations have yet to be announced.
The 2022 women's championship -- the first to be held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games -- is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark.
Defending champion Canada is currently holding a training and selection camp in Calgary.
Calgary ended up the host city of the 2021 women's championship in August after the April tournament was called off in Nova Scotia because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Halifax and Truro, N.S., were hosts of the 2020 championship also cancelled because of the pandemic.
WATCH | Poulin seals 2021 gold medal victory for Canada in OT:
