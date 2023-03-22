Content
Russia, Belarus banned from international hockey world championships next season

Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season, including the women's event in the United States.

Won't attend men's event in Czech Republic, women's in U.S. over Ukraine invasion

The Associated Press
A hockey player skates with the puck.
Russian Egor Iakovlev skates with the puck during a game at the Beijing Olympics. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Wednesday that Russia and Belarus would be banned from next season's men's and women's world championships over the invasion of Ukraine. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

The IIHF cited security concerns for players, competition staff and fans — because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — to extend the exclusion that will stretch beyond two years when the 2023-24 season is over.

"It is too soon," IIHF president Luc Tardif said about letting Russia return. "Too many risks."

The women's worlds is set to be played in U.S. cities in March or April next year and the men's event in the Czech Republic is scheduled next May.

Ice hockey is a favourite sport played by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The IIHF has followed guidance given by the International Olympic Committee within days of Russia starting the war in February last year to remove Russian teams from international competitions and to find new hosts for events the country was to stage.

However, the IOC is now pushing Olympic sports governing bodies to find ways to include Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Games.

The IOC executive board is due to discuss the Russian issue at a meeting next Tuesday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Tardif, speaking after a decision by the ruling council he chairs, said the IIHF must decide in the next year if Russia and Belarus can take part in the 2026 Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Games.

