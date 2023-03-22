Russia, Belarus banned from international hockey world championships next season
Won't attend men's event in Czech Republic, women's in U.S. over Ukraine invasion
Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season, including the women's event in the United States.
The IIHF cited security concerns for players, competition staff and fans — because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — to extend the exclusion that will stretch beyond two years when the 2023-24 season is over.
"It is too soon," IIHF president Luc Tardif said about letting Russia return. "Too many risks."
Ice hockey is a favourite sport played by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
The IIHF has followed guidance given by the International Olympic Committee within days of Russia starting the war in February last year to remove Russian teams from international competitions and to find new hosts for events the country was to stage.
However, the IOC is now pushing Olympic sports governing bodies to find ways to include Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Games.
The IOC executive board is due to discuss the Russian issue at a meeting next Tuesday in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Tardif, speaking after a decision by the ruling council he chairs, said the IIHF must decide in the next year if Russia and Belarus can take part in the 2026 Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?