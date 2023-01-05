Content
IIHF president optimistic about Hockey Canada's future with new board

International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif says Hockey Canada's new board of directors should be given a chance to fix the scandal-plagued organization.

Luc Tardif adds he's expecting answer from NHL on Olympics by spring 2024

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
IIHF president Luc Tardif said Thursday he was hopeful about the direction of Hockey Canada under the leadership of its new board. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif says Hockey Canada's new board of directors should be given a chance to fix the scandal-plagued organization.

Speaking ahead of the bronze- and gold-medal games at the world junior hockey championship, Tardif said he met face-to-face with chair Hugh Fraser, who was elected along with eight directors last month, and came away optimistic about the future.

The previous board resigned in October — president and CEO Scott Smith exited the same day — in the wake of the federation's botched handling of alleged sexual assaults and payments to victims.

Tardif said the game has been damaged by the scandals, but "we don't have to throw the baby [out] with the bathwater."

He added there's "something still good for ice hockey, but we have to correct."

Tardif was also asked about the NHL's participation at the 2026 Olympics, stating he wants an answer by the spring of 2024. The league pulled the plug on the 2022 Games in Beijing because of COVID-19 concerns and hasn't participated on the world's biggest sporting stage since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

