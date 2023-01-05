IIHF president optimistic about Hockey Canada's future with new board
Luc Tardif adds he's expecting answer from NHL on Olympics by spring 2024
International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif says Hockey Canada's new board of directors should be given a chance to fix the scandal-plagued organization.
Speaking ahead of the bronze- and gold-medal games at the world junior hockey championship, Tardif said he met face-to-face with chair Hugh Fraser, who was elected along with eight directors last month, and came away optimistic about the future.
The previous board resigned in October — president and CEO Scott Smith exited the same day — in the wake of the federation's botched handling of alleged sexual assaults and payments to victims.
He added there's "something still good for ice hockey, but we have to correct."
Tardif was also asked about the NHL's participation at the 2026 Olympics, stating he wants an answer by the spring of 2024. The league pulled the plug on the 2022 Games in Beijing because of COVID-19 concerns and hasn't participated on the world's biggest sporting stage since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?