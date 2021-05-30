Canada trounces Italy for 3rd straight win at men's hockey worlds

Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists to lead Canada past Italy 7-1 on Sunday at the world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.

The win was Canada's third straight at the event, moving the squad into a tie with Germany for fourth in the Group B standings. The Canadians (3-3) will complete the preliminary round against Finland on Tuesday.

Andre Henrique added a goal and two assists for Canada. Maxime Comtois, Troy Stecher, Brandon Pirri and Cole Perfetti had the other goals while Connor Brown registered four assists.

Canada took control of the contest with four goals in the first 12 minutes, chasing Italian goaltender Justin Fazio, a native of Sarnia, Ont. Angelo Miceli had the lone goal for Italy (0-6).

