Canada trounces Italy for 3rd straight win at men's hockey worlds
Andrew Mangiapane scores twice, adds 2 assists in 7-1 victory
Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists to lead Canada past Italy 7-1 on Sunday at the world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.
The win was Canada's third straight at the event, moving the squad into a tie with Germany for fourth in the Group B standings. The Canadians (3-3) will complete the preliminary round against Finland on Tuesday.
Andre Henrique added a goal and two assists for Canada. Maxime Comtois, Troy Stecher, Brandon Pirri and Cole Perfetti had the other goals while Connor Brown registered four assists.
Canada took control of the contest with four goals in the first 12 minutes, chasing Italian goaltender Justin Fazio, a native of Sarnia, Ont. Angelo Miceli had the lone goal for Italy (0-6).
WATCH | Canada easily defeats Italy:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?