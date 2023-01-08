Canada routs Finland in U18 women's hockey championship opener
Caitlin Kraemer scores twice for Canadians in 1st period of 8-0 victory
Arianne Leblanc stopped all nine shots she faced as Canada shut out Finland 8-0 on Sunday at the women's under-18 world hockey championship.
"The team played great and we're really happy with the outcome. But we're just getting started," said Kraemer.
Abby Lunney, Keira Hurry, Piper Grober, Abby Stonehouse, Gracie Graham, and Eloise Caron added goals.
"For a lot of us it was the first time we represented our country and it was a great way to get our nerves out and realize what we needed to work on," said Kraemer.
WATCH | Canada shuts out Finland in opening game:
Kerttu Kuja-Halkola stopped 40 shots in net for Finland (0-1-0).
Canada outshot Finland 37-3 in the first two periods.
Up next the Canadians face tournament hosts Sweden on Monday.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?