Canada routs Finland in U18 women's hockey championship opener

Arianne Leblanc stopped all nine shots she faced as Canada shut out Finland 8-0 on Sunday in at the women's under-18 world hockey championship.

Caitlin Kraemer scores twice for Canadians in 1st period of 8-0 victory

The Canadian Press ·
Alex Law wearing a number 17 jersey that says "Canada" positions herself in front of the opposing goaltender.
Canada opened the women's under-18 world hockey championship in Oestersund, Sweden on Sunday with an 8-0 victory over Finland. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Caitlin Kraemer scored twice in the first period in Canada's (1-0-0), opening game of the international tournament.

"The team played great and we're really happy with the outcome. But we're just getting started," said Kraemer.

Abby Lunney, Keira Hurry, Piper Grober, Abby Stonehouse, Gracie Graham, and Eloise Caron added goals.

"For a lot of us it was the first time we represented our country and it was a great way to get our nerves out and realize what we needed to work on," said Kraemer.

WATCH | Canada shuts out Finland in opening game:

Canada cruises to victory over Finland to open women's U18 hockey worlds

3 hours ago
Duration 1:07
The red and black outshot Finland by a staggering 47-9 margin en route to an 8-0 shutout during the opening day of the U18 world championship in Östersund, Sweden.

Kerttu Kuja-Halkola stopped 40 shots in net for Finland (0-1-0).

Canada outshot Finland 37-3 in the first two periods.

Up next the Canadians face tournament hosts Sweden on Monday. 

With files from CBC Sports

