Connor Bedard headlines Canadian roster set to defend U18 hockey championship
Canada opens tournament against U.S. on Saturday in Germany
Regina Pats star Connor Bedard has been named to Canada's roster for the upcoming world under-18 men's hockey championship in Germany.
The 16-year-old Bedard, from North Vancouver, B.C., is the only player returning from Canada's squad that won gold last year in Plano and Frisco, Texas.
Bedard finished tied for second in scoring with teammate Shane Wright at the 2021 event with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in seven games. He had a goal and an assist in Canada's 5-3 win over Russia in the gold-medal game.
Selecting a Canadian squad for the IIHF-sanctioned event has traditionally been difficult for Canada, as it usually takes place during the playoffs of Canada's three major junior leagues.
Roster:
Forwards — Connor Bedard, North Vancouver, B.C., Regina (WHL); Josh Davies, Airdrie, Alta., Swift Current (WHL); Kocha Delic, Mississauga, Ont., Sudbury (OHL); Adam Fantilli, Nobleton, Ont., Chicago (USHL); Josh Filmon, Winnipeg, Swift Current (WHL); Pano Fimis, Richmond Hill, Ont., Niagara (OHL); David Goyette, Hawkesbury, Ont., Sudbury (OHL); Tanner Howe, Prince Albert, Sask., Regina (WHL); Connor Hvidston, Tisdale, Sask., Swift Current (WHL); Rieger Lorenz, Calgary, Okotoks (AJHL); Nick Moldenhauer, Mississauga, Chicago (USHL); Brayden Schuurman, Abbotsford, B.C., Victoria (WHL); Mathew Ward, Kamloops, B.C., Swift Current (WHL); Matthew Wood, Nanaimo, B.C., Victoria.
Defenceman — Nolan Collins, Whitby, Ont., Sudbury (OHL); Lukas Dragicevic, Richmond, B.C., Tri-City (WHL); Michael Mastrodomenico, Kirkland, Que., Lincoln (USHL); Matthew Morden, Burlington, Ont., St. Andrew's College (CAHS); Kalem Parker, Clavet, Sask., Victoria (WHL); Owen Pickering, St. Adolphe, Man., Swift Current (WHL); Grayden Siepmann, Abbotsford, B.C., Calgary (WHL); Spencer Sova, Windsor, Ont., Erie (OHL).
Goaltenders — Ethan Buenaventura, Winnipeg, Calgary (WHL); Reid Dyck, Winkler, Man., Swift Current (WHL); Nolan Lalonde, Kingston, Ont., Erie (OHL)
