Angela James, Hefford help Hockey Hall of Fame debut exhibit on women's game
The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto has unveiled a new exhibit showcasing the women's game with nearly 100 artifacts from over 130 years of hockey history.
Hall of Famers Angela James and Jayna Hefford were on hand to put the finishing touches on the exhibit in downtown Toronto, placing trophies named after them into a display case.
The exhibit's debut was timed to coincide with this week's women's world hockey championship in nearby Brampton, Ont.
Players representing Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Czechia were also in attendance.
The exhibit includes nearly 100 artifacts from over 130 years of women's hockey history.
Some highlights include the Clarkson Cup, Abby Hoffman Trophy, Jayna Hefford CWHL MVP Trophy and Angela James Bowl for CWHL top scorer.
