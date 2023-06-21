Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·Breaking

Canada's Caroline Ouellette, Sweden's Henrik Lundqvist lead 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Henrik Lundqvist, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Turgeon, Mike Vernon and Tom Barrasso have been announced as the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix have been added as builders.

Forward Pierre Turgeon, goalies Tom Barrasso, Mike Vernon also voted into Hall

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player leaps into the boards with her arms open as two teammates celebrate with her.
Team Canada's Caroline Ouellette, seen above at the 2012 world championships, was voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023 on Wednesday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Henrik Lundqvist and Caroline Ouellette headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Lundqvist, a former star goaltender for the New York Rangers, got the nod in his first year of eligibility.

Ouellette, who won four Olympic gold medals with Canada's women's team, will enter after she was passed over last year.

Also set to be inducted in the player category are two other former NHLer netminders in Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon, while Pierre Turgeon also goes in as part of a seven-member class.

Former NHL head coach Ken Hitchcock and former agent/general manager Pierre Lacroix, who died in 2020, will enter as builders.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Nov. 13 in Toronto.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now