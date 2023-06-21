Canada's Caroline Ouellette, Sweden's Henrik Lundqvist lead 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Henrik Lundqvist and Caroline Ouellette headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Lundqvist, a former star goaltender for the New York Rangers, got the nod in his first year of eligibility.

Ouellette, who won four Olympic gold medals with Canada's women's team, will enter after she was passed over last year.

Also set to be inducted in the player category are two other former NHLer netminders in Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon, while Pierre Turgeon also goes in as part of a seven-member class.

Former NHL head coach Ken Hitchcock and former agent/general manager Pierre Lacroix, who died in 2020, will enter as builders.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Nov. 13 in Toronto.