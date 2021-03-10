'Build it and they will come:' How a Black Canadian coach inspired a generation of hockey players

Cyril Bollers' ultimate goal in coaching is to reach the NHL. But for now, he's happy leading Team Jamaica.

"I think there's been a lot of frustration in the past with me that I have all the certifications … I just don't know why I haven't been given that opportunity," Bollers said. "But there's other coaches that are in the same boat of colour that haven't been given that opportunity either. So I'm not going to say it's just me, but for me, my goal is to one day coach for Team Canada."

The 52-year-old doesn't expect to make a jump straight to the NHL or Olympics, and speculates that the reason he hasn't advanced much, despite recommendations from the likes of Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey, is a lack of connections at the next level.

"I don't want to say it's colour, especially with hockey being for everyone. Other people may — I don't. I just want to say that the opportunity hasn't arisen yet and I'm hoping it does. So based on that, I'm continuing to network," Bollers said.

Bollers is the president of Skillz Black Aces, a Toronto-based program that helps bring hockey to underprivileged and BIPOC youth. It has produced NHLers such as Anson Carter, Wayne Simmonds and brothers Anthony and Chris Stewart.

Born in Guyana, Bollers now lives in Scarborough, Ont., after moving to Canada when he was four. He was inspired to become a coach when his son was six and playing house-league hockey for a coach who heavily favoured his own son.

Soon, coaching became a passion. He's since worked with the Toronto Red Wings and Marlboros of the GTHL and the Pickering Panthers of the OJHL.

"I was told that I couldn't because of the colour of my skin, which fuelled the fire, which promoted the education in regards to quality certificates, which gave me the opportunity to prove others wrong," Bollers said.

In addition to his work with the Black Aces, Bollers has also served for the past four years as head coach and general manager of Team Jamaica — a country that doesn't contain so much as a single ice rink.

Bollers also works with the Black Canadian Coaches Association in hopes of reaching a broader base of BIPOC coaches throughout the country to serve as a mentor and to help create a network between coaches and sports organizations.

Legacy with Black Aces

But it was with the Black Aces where Bollers helped inspire a generation of BIPOC players, many of whom followed him to Team Jamaica.

"I guess when they say build it and they will come, that's what it was. Everybody wanted to become a Skillz Black Ace," Bollers said.

The program began around 20 years ago, partially the brainchild of former NHL goalie Kevin Weekes, as a camp that would run a few times per year. Bollers helped build it into more of a team that would enter — and quickly dominate — tournaments against top competition.

A Skillz Black Aces team is seen above at a tournament. (Courtesy Cyril Bollers)

In addition to a heavy majority of BIPOC players, Bollers led a group of five Black coaches on the bench. The team consistently stunned its opponents with blazing speed and won way more often than it lost.

For parents of colour, the Black Aces was an opportunity to show their children there are other hockey players who look like them.

"And that was the main thing was he was not an outsider or 'that one kid' with this group," said Mark Francis, whose son Peyton played for the Aces and now plays centre for the University of Alabama-Huntsville Chargers.

Loren Francis heard racist comments from the stands when she watched her son play on predominantly white teams. Since Loren is white, other parents did not realize she was Peyton's mom. When the Black Aces opportunity arose, Mark and Loren were intrigued.

"I thought this was going to be more like a how-to-play hockey type of thing," Mark said. "And then we went out and I was shocked because not only were the kids very highly skilled, but [Bollers'] coaching methods, I would say, were top notch."

Bollers leads a player through a drill. (Courtesy Cyril Bollers)

Vancouver Canucks forward Justin Bailey is another Black Aces alumnus. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., a 12-year-old Bailey was hesitant about joining a team across the border where he didn't know anyone.

It took some convincing from his mother, Karen Buscaglia, and the decision was an instant success.

"People embraced their differences. And they had fun music playing in the locker room. And it was the first time that I could look at him and I could see he just had a blast. And obviously hockey was predominantly white, so he had never been exposed to anything like that," Buscaglia said.

While a fun atmosphere certainly existed around the Black Aces, both Francis and Buscaglia say Bollers ran a tight ship where discipline among players — things like walking in an orderly fashion and politeness — impacted players' ice-time.

The Black Aces, counting one edition of the team featuring one of Bollers' three sons, often faced racism from other teams, including hearing the N-word uttered against them on the ice.

"We used to laugh at it because we were so good we would beat people. And for me, I would just tell the guys, 'They can't beat you on the ice. They're going to try to beat you with their words. But words are just words,'" Bollers said.

Equal success with Jamaica

As a white player born in the Caribbean, Ethan Finlason had a slightly different experience when he joined Bollers' Team Jamaica. Finlason played inline hockey in his home country of the Cayman Islands before eventually moving to Canada to pursue ice hockey.

He was met with hostility from other kids who said he should quit because he was Caribbean. Then a goalie from his academy team stayed behind to watch one of the team's games.

"The Canadian goalie was shocked that Jamaicans could skate," said Ethan's father Andrew. "And I don't know where this bias comes from. I mean, most of these kids grew up in Canada. But they're tremendous athletes. They have a tremendous coach. But there's this stigma that they shouldn't be able to play."

Team Jamaica players are seen above in 2014. (Courtesy Cyril Bollers)

In 2019, Jamaica went 5-0 en route to winning the championship at the LATAM Cup, an international tournament pitting top Latin American and Caribbean teams.

But Jamaica can't be fully sanctioned by the IIHF until it builds a rink. When that happens, more resources could be poured into the program and the pitch to NHL players of Jamaican descent, like the Subbans, can begin.

"I'm sure that once that's happened, we can just place a call to Karl [Subban] and then Karl will round up the boys and then we'll take it from there. But I think until it's fully sanctioned, we don't want to put the cart before the horse," Bollers said.

When that finally happens, Bollers said his admittedly lofty goal is to qualify for the Olympics.

Between the Black Aces and Team Jamaica, Bollers' hands are plenty full in the world of hockey, even as he continues to eye a pro position. He can take solace in the fact that if nothing else, his teams simply win.

"They used to come and watch us play because we were fast, we were strong, it was entertaining hockey. But more importantly we could coach, and I think what people forget is I'm a hockey coach by choice, Black by nature."