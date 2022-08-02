Johnson, Garand headline Canadian world juniors roster
Tournament set to begin August 9 after being postponed in December
Goalie Dylan Garand and centre Kent Johnson headline Canada's men's world junior team announced on Monday.
Garand, 19, was a member of Canada's junior team that collected silver at the 2021 worlds.
The Victoria native has played his entire Western Hockey League career with the Kamloops Blazers.
Johnson played in nine games for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets this past season, dishing out three assists with a plus-2 rating.
The 19-year-old Johnson from Port Moody, B.C., also represented Canada at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
President and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada Scott Smith said on Wednesday that his organization would fulfil its duty as host of the tournament in Edmonton.
Hockey Canada has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged sexual assault involving eight players after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont, as well as a second sexual assault allegation involving the 2003 world junior team, which surfaced in July.
With files from CBC Sports
