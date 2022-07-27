Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Embattled Hockey Canada head says world juniors will go on as planned

Embattled Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith says his organization will fulfill its duty as host at next month's world junior hockey tournament in Edmonton.

2022 tournament initially began in December before virus forced postponement

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Connor Bedard is seen above during the world juniors in December. The tournament is still slated to begin over in Edmonton in August, Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith said on Wednesday. (Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Smith spoke to reporters Wednesday after being questioned by MPs, some of whom called for a change of leadership at Hockey Canada, at a parliamentary hearing looking into the hockey governing body's handling of recent sexual assault allegations.

Hockey Canada has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged sexual assault involving eight players after a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont.

Smith noted that the world junior championship is operated by the International Ice Hockey Federation, not Hockey Canada, and that the event will go on as planned.

The 2022 world junior tournament initially got underway in December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., before being postponed due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The tournament is set to open Aug. 9.

