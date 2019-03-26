Hockey Canada names 3-man management team for world championships

Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill, former Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis and ex-Philadelphia Flyers GM Ron Hextall will serve as the management team for Canada's 2019 world hockey championship squad.

The trio will be in charge of the team competing in Slovakia, May 10-26.

The Winnipeg-born Botterill is about to finish his second season with the Buffalo Sabres, who will miss the playoffs for the eighth year in a row. Prior to his run with the Sabres, Botterill spent 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins' front office.

Francis, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., spent 12 seasons in management roles with the Hurricanes before being let go last year.

Hextall, of Brandon, Man., was fired late last year by the Flyers. He joined the Flyers in 2014 after seven years with the Los Angeles Kings' front office.

"We are excited to welcome these three gentlemen and their extensive experience in the NHL and international hockey, both as general managers and players," Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, said in a statement. "We know Jason, Ron and Ron will represent our country with a tremendous amount of pride, and we look forward to working with this group as we set our sights on bringing home a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF world championship."