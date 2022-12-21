Hockey Canada strikes 1-year athlete agreement with women's national team

Hockey Canada has reached a one-year athlete agreement with its national women's team.

The agreement covers 28 athletes and is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2022, Hockey Canada said Wednesday in a statement.

A women's high-performance advisory committee consisting of current Canadian team veterans Renata Fast, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull negotiated the agreement with the national governing body.

They secured changes in the commercial usage of players' names, images and likenesses as well as a revenue-sharing arrangement from the Rivalry Series with the United States, which allows the athletes to share in money earned.

The agreement also includes training support on and off the ice, childcare assistance, a health care spending account and performance bonuses, Hockey Canada said.

"The increased support and resources for players and their families are essential in creating a high-performance daily training environment which allows players to focus on reaching their goals as athletes," Fast said in the statement.

"We are an accomplished group of women, coming off a very successful 2021-22 season. We are determined to continue to represent our country with pride on the world stage, unite Canadians and leave a positive mark on the game of hockey by valuing and embodying the principles of sport."

WATCH | Canada beats U.S. in OT in latest Rivalry Series instalment:

Serdachny overtime winner gives Canada win over USA Duration 0:58 Danielle Serdachny scored in the extra frame giving Canada a 3-2 win over USA in Los Angeles .

The advisory committee was introduced shortly after women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998 to ensure athletes had a voice in financial support and event scheduling.

The Canadian women's team won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February and defended its world championship in September in Herning, Denmark.

The U.S. leads this winter's seven-game Rivalry Series 3-2 after winning the opening three games.

"It is crucial our athletes have all the tools at their disposal so they can compete at the highest level, continue to be role models and grow the game for the next generation," said Hockey Canada director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury.

"The support from Hockey Canada is another indication of the value we place on our athletes and the impact they continue to have on and off the ice."