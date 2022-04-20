Tom Renney steps down as CEO of Hockey Canada, to be replaced by Scott Smith
Tom Renney has retired as Hockey Canada's chief executive officer after eight years and will be replaced by Scott Smith.
Bathurst, N.B., native held role since 2014, part of organization since 1995
Renney was appointed president and CEO in 2014. He replaced Bob Nicholson, who held those positions for 16 years.
Renney stepped out of the role of president in 2017 when Smith, Hockey Canada's chief operating officer stepped into it. Renney continued as CEO.
Smith has held various jobs in Hockey Canada since 1995. The 55-year-old from Bathurst, N.B., became chief operating officer in 2007.
