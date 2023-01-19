Final 2 games of Rivalry Series between Canadian, U.S. women's hockey teams set for Quebec

The Canadian women's hockey team will play the U.S. twice in Quebec in February to conclude the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday.

The Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Que., will host the first match on Feb. 20. The teams will meet again two days later at Place Bell in Laval, Que. It'll be the first time the Americans will play in the province since 2017.

Canada will only secure the Rivalry Series title if the team is able to win both games, since the U.S. leads 3-2.

The Canadian women lost the first three games in the series in November before bouncing back to take two victories in December.

"Our team is excited to bring the Rivalry Series to Quebec next month and play the United States in Trois-Rivières and Laval," said team captain and three-time Olympic champion Marie-Philip Poulin, who hails from Beauceville, Que.

"We hope that the games will inspire young girls and boys to chase their hockey dreams, and we cannot wait to play on home ice in front of the best fans in the world."

Poulin of Beauceville, Que., leads Canada with three goals and an assist while American forward Hilary Knight tops the series with four goals and three assists in five games.

The women's team and Hockey Canada agreed in their athletes' agreement announced last month that a revenue-sharing agreement on Rivalry Series will allow the athletes to make money on the event.

Canada has beaten the U.S. in the final of two straight women's world championships and will chase a third title April 5-16 in Brampton, Ont.

