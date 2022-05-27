Hockey Canada says it will no longer use reserve fund to settle sexual assault claims

Hockey Canada says it will no longer use a fund maintained by membership fees collected across the country to settle sexual assault claims.

The so-called "National Equity Fund" came to light this week as the federation continues to deal with the fallout from an alleged sexual assault at an event four years ago in London, Ont., involving eight unnamed players and the subsequent out-of-court settlement.

News of the secretive fund drew the ire of Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Hockey Canada says effective immediately the fund "will be exclusively dedicated towards safety, wellness and equity initiatives, as well as insurance across our organization."

Details of the fund is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario.

McCurdie's affidavit said "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise." It goes on to say that "uninsured liabilities include potential claims for historical sexual abuse."

Hockey Canada has seen its federal funding cut off and corporate sponsors pause financial support in the wake of the organization's handling of the alleged assault and settlement that was first reported by TSN in May.

London Police to review investigation

Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

London police chief Steve Williams says in a statement his department's review will determine if any "additional investigative avenues may exist."

He adds the original investigation, which concluded without charges, was "lengthy and detailed."

