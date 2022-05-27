Hockey Canada says it will no longer use reserve fund to settle sexual assault claims
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Hockey Canada says it will no longer use a fund maintained by membership fees collected across the country to settle sexual assault claims.
The so-called "National Equity Fund" came to light this week as the federation continues to deal with the fallout from an alleged sexual assault at an event four years ago in London, Ont., involving eight unnamed players and the subsequent out-of-court settlement.
News of the secretive fund drew the ire of Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- NewPolice in London, Ont., reviewing investigation of sexual assault claims after 2018 Hockey Canada event
Details of the fund is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario.
McCurdie's affidavit said "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise." It goes on to say that "uninsured liabilities include potential claims for historical sexual abuse."
Hockey Canada has seen its federal funding cut off and corporate sponsors pause financial support in the wake of the organization's handling of the alleged assault and settlement that was first reported by TSN in May.
WATCH l Government freezes Hockey Canada funding:
London Police to review investigation
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
London police chief Steve Williams says in a statement his department's review will determine if any "additional investigative avenues may exist."
WATCH l Hockey Canada reopens probe into sexual assault allegations: