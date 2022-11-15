Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Former Hockey Canada head Nicholson 'sorry' for lack of guidelines on handling sexual abuse

Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's "sorry" for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.

Current exec says organization has paid $1.6 million to crisis management firm since July

The Canadian Press ·
Former Hockey Canada executive Bob Nicholson apologized at a hearing in Ottawa on Tuesday for not placing written guidelines on handling sexual abuse while he was president and CEO of the organization. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's "sorry" for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.

Testifying before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Nicholson said he's satisfied with how the federation handled claims throughout his tenure, which ran from 1998 to 2014.

But he adds those meetings shouldn't have been held on camera without minutes being taken.

Hockey Canada has been mired in controversy for months after the organization mishandled sexual assault allegations involving members of the 2018 world junior team. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Hockey Canada senior vice-president of strategy Pat McLaughlin testified that the organization has paid $1.6 million to crisis management firm Navigator since July as it dealt with mounting scandals that saw government and sponsorship dollars paused or cut off entirely. McLaughlin said no public funds have been used to pay Navigator.

McLaughlin added the lost corporate partnerships have cost the organization as much as $24 million in funding.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now