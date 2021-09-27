Hockey Canada cancels World Junior A, para hockey and women's under-18 tournaments

Hockey Canada has cancelled the 2021 men's World Junior A Challenge, the Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup and the national under-18 women's championship because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization says.

Canada's governing body of hockey says the pandemic and the vaccination status of some international teams "left us with no other option," Hockey Canada said Monday in a statement.

"We believe the decision to cancel these fall events is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around countries and regions being able to safely compete."

The World Junior A Challenge was scheduled to be held in Cornwall, Ont., and the international para hockey tournament in Bridgewater, N.S., in December.

The para hockey tournament was an important warm-up tournament for host Canada and other countries ahead of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing in March.

The national under-18 women's championship was slated for Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 in Dawson Creek, B.C.