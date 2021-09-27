Hockey Canada cancels World Junior A, para hockey and women's under-18 tournaments
Organization cites 'ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic' for decision
Hockey Canada has cancelled the 2021 men's World Junior A Challenge, the Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup and the national under-18 women's championship because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization says.
Canada's governing body of hockey says the pandemic and the vaccination status of some international teams "left us with no other option," Hockey Canada said Monday in a statement.
"We believe the decision to cancel these fall events is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around countries and regions being able to safely compete."
The para hockey tournament was an important warm-up tournament for host Canada and other countries ahead of the Winter Paralympics in Beijing in March.
The national under-18 women's championship was slated for Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 in Dawson Creek, B.C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?