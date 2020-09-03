Hockey Canada cancels 3 events due to uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic
National Women's U-18 Championship headlines trio of nixed events
Hockey Canada has cancelled three events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hockey Canada has been working on rescheduling its events following the cancellation of the 2019-20 hockey season and all national championships in March due to the pandemic.
The women's under-18 championship was originally scheduled for Nov. 2-8 in Dawson Creek, B.C., the Para Hockey Cup for Dec. 6-12 in Bridgewater, N.S., and the Junior A Challenge for Dec. 13-20 in Cornwall, Ont.
"Hockey Canada's priority remains the health and safety of all participants and the general public," the organization said in a statement. "We believe the decision to cancel these three events is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at the local level, as well as the international implications associated with these events."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.