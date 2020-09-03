Hockey Canada cancels 3 events due to uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic

Hockey Canada has cancelled three events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization said Thursday that the 2020 National Women's Under-18 Championship, Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup and the World Junior A Challenge will be rescheduled in 2021.

Hockey Canada has been working on rescheduling its events following the cancellation of the 2019-20 hockey season and all national championships in March due to the pandemic.

The women's under-18 championship was originally scheduled for Nov. 2-8 in Dawson Creek, B.C., the Para Hockey Cup for Dec. 6-12 in Bridgewater, N.S., and the Junior A Challenge for Dec. 13-20 in Cornwall, Ont.

"Hockey Canada's priority remains the health and safety of all participants and the general public," the organization said in a statement. "We believe the decision to cancel these three events is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at the local level, as well as the international implications associated with these events."