Hockey Canada cancels 3 events due to uncertainty of COVID-19 pandemic
Hockey

National Women's U-18 Championship headlines trio of nixed events

The organization said Thursday that the 2020 National Women's Under-18 Championship, Canadian Tire Para Hockey Cup and the World Junior A Challenge will be rescheduled in 2021.

National Women's U-18 Championship headlines trio of nixed events

The Canadian Press ·
Hockey Canada announced the cancellation of three events Thursday due to the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Hockey Canada)

Hockey Canada has been working on rescheduling its events following the cancellation of the 2019-20 hockey season and all national championships in March due to the pandemic.

The women's under-18 championship was originally scheduled for Nov. 2-8 in Dawson Creek, B.C., the Para Hockey Cup for Dec. 6-12 in Bridgewater, N.S., and the Junior A Challenge for Dec. 13-20 in Cornwall, Ont.

"Hockey Canada's priority remains the health and safety of all participants and the general public," the organization said in a statement. "We believe the decision to cancel these three events is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at the local level, as well as the international implications associated with these events."

