Hockey Canada halts all sanctioned activities 'until further notice' due to virus concern

Hockey Canada announced late Thursday that it's cancelling all activities sanctioned, including national championships, by the sport's governing body beginning Friday.

"Without question, this is an unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world," Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president/COO Scott Smith said in a joint statement. "The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada.

"We recognize the tremendous effort that has been put forth all year by individuals across the country as they participate in Canada's game. Although it is difficult to process the hockey season ending abruptly, we feel this is the best course of action in order to do our part in keeping our country safe."

Most people diagnosed with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of those who contract the virus recover. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the risk to the general population is low.

But for some, including those 65 years of age and over, those with compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions, the illness can be much more severe. Among the Canadians diagnosed with the illness, so far fewer than 15 per cent have required hospitalization.

