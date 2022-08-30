Hockey Canada board backs president/CEO Scott Smith amid calls for change
Group under scrutiny for handling of sex assault allegations against junior players
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner announced the backing of the organization's executive in a statement posted Monday on its website.
Canada's governing body of hockey is under intense scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men's junior teams.
The federal government froze Hockey Canada's funding after it was revealed the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men's junior team at Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., that year.
Since then, Hockey Canada has said members of the 2003 junior team are under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia.
Board chair Michael Brind'Amour stepped down Aug. 6. His term was set to end in November.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?