Hockey Canada members to vote on slate of board of directors nominees
2-time Olympic champion Cassie Campbell-Pascall headlines list of 9 nominees
Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members will vote Saturday on whether to approve a slate of nominees to fill the organization's nine vacancies on its board of directors.
Hugh L. Fraser, a retired judge with nearly three decades of experience at the Ontario court of justice, is the nominee for board chair.
Former women's national team captain Cassie Campbell-Pascall has been put forward to fill one of the other eight seats.
Hockey Canada's previous board stepped down in October amid blistering criticism related to the scandal-plagued federation's past handling of sexual assault allegations and hushed payouts to victims.
The other board members on the slate are Grant Borbridge, Julie Duranceau, Dave Evans, Marni Fullerton, Jonathan F. Goldbloom, Marian Jacko and Andrea Poole.
Today's virtual vote is to approve the entire slate of nominees, rather than candidates on an individual basis.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?