Hockey Canada names Alan Letang as head coach for 2024 men's world juniors

Alan Letang has been named as Canada's head coach for the 2024 world junior hockey championship.

Hockey Canada announced its coaching staff Friday in a release.

Assistant coaches Gilles Bouchard, Shaun Clouston and Scott Walker, goaltending consultant Justin Pogge and video coach James Emery will join Letang in Goteborg, Sweden.

In addition, three-time Stanley Cup champion and Olympic gold medallist Brent Seabrook will make his debut as part of Hockey Canada's management group alongside Peter Anholt.

Letang, the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting, most recently won a gold medal as head coach of Canada's under-18 Team at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

He was also an assistant on Dennis Williams's staff as Canada won gold at the 2022 world juniors.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Alan after a successful year where he helped Canada capture gold medals at the world juniors and Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and to have Peter and Brent's extensive management and playing experience leading our national junior team," Hockey Canada senior vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond said in a statement.

The 2024 world junior championship starts Dec. 26, when Canada opens against Finland.

Canada will be playing for its third straight gold medal, and 21st overall.