GTHL awaits Hockey Canada's independent investigation into alleged homophobic incident

A spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Hockey League says it's waiting for the results of Hockey Canada's third-party investigation into an alleged homophobic incident involving three of its players.

3 players in Toronto hockey league allegedly posted slurs, death threats in group chat

The Canadian Press ·
A Hockey Canada logo with the words "Welcome" and "Bienvenue" above it, seen on the door to the organizations head office in Calgary.
A spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Hockey League says the organization is waiting for the results of Hockey Canada's third-party investigation into an alleged homophobic incident involving three of its players. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The GTHL says it contacted Hockey Canada and York Regional police after it learned that three players under the age of 18 had allegedly posted dozens of homophobic slurs and death threats in a group chat.

The spokeswoman said the players were immediately removed from the Toronto Titans when the incident occurred in late October 2022.

An interim order from Hockey Canada's third-party investigators said that the suspension no longer had to be enforced if the team wanted the players to return.

One player was re-signed to the Titans on Dec. 23, one is now playing on another team and one has not re-registered.

A spokesman from York Regional Police says that its investigation into the incident was closed in December 2022 and no criminal charges were laid.

