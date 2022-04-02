Nova Scotia, New Brunswick working on bid for 2023 world junior men's hockey championships
Details of proposal kept confidential as process is underway
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick say they are working together on a bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship.
Both provincial governments put out joint statements late Friday announcing their support for the bid.
The bid would see Halifax and Moncton, N.B., serve as the host cities for the tournament, to be played Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023.
The provinces say details of the proposal are confidential while the competitive bid process is underway.
Nova Scotia hosted the 2003 championship in Halifax and Sydney.
"We've done it before and we are ready to do it again," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release. "In 2003, we showed there is no better host for this significant event when we hosted the world junior championship."
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he is "proud" to offer his government's support for the bid.
"Sporting events of this magnitude provide a lift to the economy, tourism and sports development," Higgs said. "They are also an excellent opportunity to invite people to our province and for hockey fans to experience high-level, exciting competition."
On Wednesday, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said his province, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are also exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 championship.
The 2022 championship was recently rescheduled for mid-August in Edmonton.
The tournament in Alberta's capital was cancelled Dec. 29 after just four days of competition due to COVID-19.
