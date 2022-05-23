Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada suffers upset loss to Denmark, drop 2nd in a row at men's hockey worlds

Denmark beat Canada for the first time in a 3-2 upset win at the world ice hockey championship on Monday, while the United States slumped in a loss to the Czech Republic in Tampere, Finland.

Canada will need to defeat France on Tuesday to reach quarter-finals

The Associated Press ·
Denmark players celebrate beside Canada's Damon Severson, right, after winning 3-2 in group A action at the men's hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland on Monday. (Martin Meissner/The Associated Press)

Sebastian Dahm's 29 saves helped Denmark to hold on to stun Canada and move into contention for a place in the quarter-finals.

Canada can no longer qualify as the top seeded team in Group A after a second straight loss, and will need to beat France on Tuesday to be sure of reaching the last eight.

Denmark plays Slovakia needing to avoid a loss in regulation.

WATCH | Canada drops 2nd in a row as Denmark takes upset win: 

Denmark hands Canada 2nd-straight loss at hockey worlds

1 hour ago
Duration 1:18
The 3-2 victory gave the Danes their first-ever win over Canada at the world hockey championships.

The United States must wait to qualify for the quarter-finals after a bruising 1-0 loss to the Czechs in both teams' second-to-last game of group play.

Matej Blumel scored on a breakaway at 7:53 of the first period and goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots as the Czechs held on for their first shutout in the championship. Jeremy Swayman saved 15 of 16 for the U.S.

The loss meant the U.S. players could miss the quarter-finals in the unlikely event they lose to Norway on Tuesday and Latvia beats Sweden.

The U.S. was coming off an overtime win over Sweden and is 4-2 in group play, with the other loss coming against Olympic champion Finland.

Austria scored five third-period goals in a dramatic comeback to win 5-3 over Britain, which is relegated from the world championship division for 2023.

Kazakhstan beat Italy 5-2 to stay in the world championship for next year at the winless Italians' expense.

