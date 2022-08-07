Canada scores early, often to down Sweden, claim gold in Hlinka Gretkzy Cup
Tanner Howe, Ethan Gauthier, Calum Ritchie, Brayden Yager score for Canadian team
Canada scored early and often and also stayed out of the penalty box en route to a 4-1 victory over Sweden in the gold-medal final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Tanner Howe, Ethan Gauthier, Calum Ritchie and Brayden Yager scored for the Canadians, who held period leads of 2-1 and 3-1 at the Peavey Mart Centrium on Saturday. Riley Heidt also chipped in with two assists for the champions.
🐐-ier goes bar 👇 to put 🇨🇦 back in the lead!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HlinkaGretzkyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HlinkaGretzkyCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/HlinkaMemorial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HlinkaMemorial</a> <a href="https://t.co/hdzpQqE8ZZ">pic.twitter.com/hdzpQqE8ZZ</a>—@HockeyCanada
Hugo Pettersson scored for Sweden, who were outshot 36-26. Each team received eight minutes in penalties.
Canada had beaten Sweden 3-0 on Aug. 3.
Canada advanced to the final with a 4-1 win over Finland, while Sweden defeated Czechia 6-2. Finland beat Czechia 3-1 in Saturday's bronze-medal final.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?