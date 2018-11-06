U.S. women top Finland in Four Nations Cup opener
Americans are looking to win the tournament for the 4th straight year
Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Dani Cameranesi each had a goal and an assist to pace the U.S. women's hockey team to a 5-1 win over Finland to open the Four Nations Cup on Tuesday.
Cayla Barnes and Sydney Brodt also scored for the American women in their first international game since beating Canada 3-2 in a shootout for Olympic gold in February.
Maddie Rooney, who backstopped the U.S. to gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea, needed just nine saves for the win against the Finns.
Veteran netminder Noora Raty was the busier of the two goalies, repelling 44 of 49 shots in the loss. Emma Nuutinen scored Finland's lone goal.
The U.S. has won the Four Nations tournament three straight years.
Trailing 1-0 despite outshooting the Finns 9-3 in the first period, the U.S. scored five unanswered goals in the second starting with Decker's just 10 seconds in.
