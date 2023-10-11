Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League players plead guilty to sex assault

Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in June 2021.

Massimo Siciliano and Nicolas Daigle, both 21, are former Victoriaville Tigres players who were charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl who was an employee at a Quebec City-area hotel where the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team was staying during the 2021 playoffs.

The assault occurred on June 6, 2021, as the team celebrated at the hotel after winning the league championship in Quebec City.

Siciliano and Daigle both pleaded guilty today to sexual assault, while Daigle also pleaded guilty to two charges of filming and exhibiting a video of the act.

The pair were charged in October 2021 and their trial was scheduled to begin this week before Quebec court Judge Thomas Jacques.

The case will return to court on Oct. 20 to set a date for sentencing.