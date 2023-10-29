Former NHLer dies after 'freak accident' during game in England

American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, his club said.

The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the game at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," the team said Sunday morning.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."

Minnesota-born Johnson played for the Pittsburg Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks.

He went on to play in Canada for the Ontario Reign and in Germany for the Augsburger Panther before agreeing to join Nottingham for the 2023-24 campaign.

"Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news," the team added.

"The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances. Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."

The UK Elite League announced that the three games scheduled for Sunday in Belfast, Fife and Guildford have been postponed following Johnson's death.