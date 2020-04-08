Ex-Swiss goalie Florence Schelling 1st female GM in men's pro hockey
2014 Olympic bronze medallist joins SC Bern after 15-year playing career
Veteran Swiss women's hockey goaltender Florence Schelling has been named general manager of one of the top men's teams in her home country.
SC Bern announced Wednesday the 31-year-old will take over as GM later this month, the first woman named to the post for a top-level club in men's pro hockey.
Schelling was named the top goaltender and most valuable player of the 2014 Olympic women's hockey tournament en route to backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal in Sochi, Russia.
She retired in 2018 after a 15-year career that included 20 games with the men's Division 1 Swiss team EHC Bulach.
Schelling has a master's degree in business administration and coached the national women's under-18 team after retirement.
Bern finished ninth among 12 teams in the Swiss National League this season and missed the playoffs, which were eventually cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
