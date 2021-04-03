5 QMJHL teams suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests

The QMJHL has delayed the beginning of the 2021 President Cup playoffs until further notice following positive COVID-19 tests.

The Quebec Remparts and Gatineau Olympiques are putting team activities on pause after both teams recorded a positive COVID-19 test.

Due to possible contract tracing, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Rimouski Océanic are also forced to press pause on their season given they just recently played the Olympiques and Remparts.

Players, staff and officials will be isolated and tested from all five teams.