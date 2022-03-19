Ève Gascon becomes 3rd female goalie to play in QMJHL in Gatineau's OT loss

Ève Gascon added her name to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League history books Saturday.

The 18-year-old goaltender became just the third female player to play in the QMJHL as she followed in the footsteps of Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte.

Gascon made 18 saves for the Gatineau Olympiques in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Rimouski Oceanic in front of a sellout crowd of 4,700 at the Centre Slush Puppie, a first for the new facility.

As part of her initiation Gascon was given the full rookie treatment as her teammates allowed her a solo lap prior to warm-ups and she enjoyed a loud ovation during the announcement of the starting lineup.

Gascon, who was the first female player to play midget triple-A hockey in Quebec, was called up by the Olympiques last week from the St-Laurent Patriotes of the CEGEP men's league. She is filling in for injured Gatineau starter Remi Poirier.

The Oceanic were able to get two past Gascon in the opening 20 minutes. Julien Beland opened the scoring with a shot from the slot and Alexander Gaudio, on the power play, beat her with a shot over the shoulder.

Gascon likely wanted the third goal back as Luke Coughlin was able to put one past her on the power play from just inside the blue line.

Midway through the third, with the Olympiques leading 4-3, Gascon made a big save that had the crowd chanting her name.

Rimouski was able to tie the game as Gaudio tipped a shot giving Gascon no chance.

Xavier Cormier netted the winner 1:10 into overtime.