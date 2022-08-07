Canada adds OHL defenceman Ethan Del Mastro for world juniors
Canada has added defenceman Ethan Del Mastro to its roster for the upcoming IIHF world junior championship in Edmonton. The Mississauga Steelheads captain had 48 points this past season, his third in the Ontario Hockey League.
Fellow blue-liner Daemon Hunt out of upcoming tourney due to injury
Canada added defenceman Ethan Del Mastro to the roster for the upcoming IIHF world junior hockey championship.
Del Mastro recently played his third season with the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads, where he served as captain and registered 48 points (seven goals, 41 assists) in 68 regular-season games.
He helped Canada's under-18 team to gold at the 2021 IIHF U18 world championships.
Hockey Canada also announced Sunday that blue-liner Daemon Hunt of Brandon, Man., won't play in the tournament, which opens Tuesday in Edmonton, due to injury.
Canada plays Sweden in a pre-tournament game on Monday. The Canadians open the tournament on Wednesday against Latvia.
