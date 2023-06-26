Content
Toronto Six bring back alternate captain Woods on 1-year PHF deal

The Isobel Cup champion Toronto Six have signed Emma Woods to a one-year contract extension after the native of Burford, Ont., had her most productive Premier Hockey Federation season with 10 goals and 23 points in 24 games.

Forward was 3rd in team scoring last season with career-high 23 points

Female athlete unleashes shot during Premier Hockey Federation game.
Forward Emma Woods, who has re-signed with the Toronto Six, is coming off a career-high 23-point season in the PHF. (Courtesy Emma Woods and Toronto Six)

The forward also scored the overtime winner against Connecticut in the second game of the semifinal series.

Woods joined the Six in its inaugural 2020 season and has served as an alternate captain for three seasons.

She finished third in points for the team last season and says she's looking to build on that showing.

Woods's professional career started with two seasons overseas competing with the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in the Canadian Women's Hockey League from 2017 to 2019, before joining Leksands IF of the Swedish Women's Hockey League from 2019 to 2020.

WATCH | Toronto Six win 2023 Isobel Cup title:

Vanišová's overtime winner gives Toronto Six Isobel Cup title

3 months ago
Duration 2:52
Tereza Vanišová's overtime winning goal crowned Toronto Six as first ever Canadian PHF hockey team to hoist the Isobel Cup.
