Power play clicks for victorious Canadian women against U.S. in hockey worlds tune-up

Jessie Eldridge scored the winning goal on a power play and Canada defeated the United States 3-1 in a pre-tournament game ahead of the women's world hockey championship.
Lee Stecklein had the lone goal for the U.S.
Canadian starting goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens allowed one goal on eight shots. Kristen Campbell stopped all 12 shots she faced in relief.
American starter Nicole Hensley allowed two goals on nine shots before giving way to Maddie Rooney, who stopped 4-of-5 shots.
Stecklein opened the scoring 5:50 into the first period, but Turnbull evened the score 2:27 into the second.
"It's something that our team takes a lot of pride in. We understand how big of a challenge it's going to be when every team we face is trying to take us down. We're excited and looking forward to getting the games started," said Turnbull.
Eldridge gave Canada its first lead just after the midway point of the second with Savannah Harmon in the penalty box for tripping.
Canada is seeking a third straight major title after winning the 2021 world championship and 2022 Olympic gold medal. Canada defeated the U.S. 3-2 in both previous finals.
The 2022 world championship begins Thursday, with Canada facing Finland on the opening day.
Canada roster
GOALTENDERS
- Ann-Renee Desbiens, Clermont, Que.
- Emerance Maschmeyer, Bruderheim, Alta.
- Kristen Campbell, Brandon. Man.
DEFENCE
- Jocelyne Larocque, Ste. Anne, Man.
- Meaghan Mikkelson, St. Albert, Alta.
- Renata Fast, Burlington, Ont.
- Ella Shelton, Ingersoll, Ont.
- Ashton Bell, Deloraine, Man.
- Erin Ambrose, Keswick, Ont.
- Micah Zandee-Hart, Saanichton, B.C.
FORWARDS
- Laura Stacey, Kleinburg, Ont.
- Jessie Eldridge, Barrie, Ont.
- Sarah Fillier, Georgetown, Ont.
- Brianne Jenner, Oakville, Ont.
- Sarah Nurse, Hamilton
- Emily Clark, Saskatoon
- Emma Maltais, Burlington, Ont.
- Marie-Philip Poulin, Beauceville, Que.
- Blayre Turnbull, Stellarton, N.S.
- Kristin O'Neill, Oakville, Ont.
- Sarah Potomak, Aldergrove, B.C.
- Jamie Lee Rattray, Kanata, Ont.
- Victoria Bach, Milton, Ont.
Head coach: Troy Ryan, Spryfield, N.S.
Assistant coaches: Kori Cheverie, New Glasgow, N.S.; Alison Domenico, Ottawa; Caroline Ouellette, Montreal.
Goaltending coach: Brad Kirkwood, Calgary.
Video coach: James Emery, Calgary.
