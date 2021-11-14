Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Potomak's shootout winner leads Team Scotiabank past Team Harvey's in Dream Gap Tour final

Sarah Potomak scored the shootout's only goal to lead Calgary's Team Scotiabank to a 2-1 victory over Montreal's Team Harvey's in the final of the PWHPA Tim Hortons Showcase.

Truro, N.S., tournament was PWHPA's 1st Dream Gap Tour showcase of season

The Canadian Press ·
Sarah Potomak scored the shootout's only goal in the PWHPA's first Dream Gap Tour showcase of the season. (PWHPA)

Potomak scored top shelf on her backhand on Montreal's Marie-Soleil Deschenes before Kelsey Roberts shut the door on Alexandra Labelle to deny Team Harvey's at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

Montreal's Ann-Sophie Bettez and Tracy-Ann Lavigne also failed to score on Roberts in the shootout.

The tournament was the PWHPA's first Dream Gap Tour showcase of the season.

Kelty Apperson gave Calgary the 1-0 lead 11:07 into the game, throwing the puck on goal and the slow roller somehow found the back of the net.

WATCH | Team Harvey takes big win over Team Sonnet:

Ann-Sophie Bettez pots a pair, Team Harvey's steamrolls Team Sonnet

1 day ago
1:51
Bettez scored a beauty and got a gift goal in a 4-1 Harvey's win over Team Sonnet. 1:51

Sarah Lefort replied for Montreal, going five-hole from the slot at 6:21 of the second period.

Toronto's Team Sonnet downed Boston's Team Bauer 3-2 on Brittany Howard's game-winning goal in the third-place consolation game earlier Saturday.

WATCH | Team Scotiabank holds Team Bauer scoreless in win:

Team Scotiabank shuts out Team Bauer

1 day ago
1:30
Team Scotiabank picked up a goal in each period to grab the 3-0 win over Team Bauer in Dream Gap action. 1:30
