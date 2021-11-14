Potomak's shootout winner leads Team Scotiabank past Team Harvey's in Dream Gap Tour final
Truro, N.S., tournament was PWHPA's 1st Dream Gap Tour showcase of season
Sarah Potomak scored the shootout's only goal to lead Calgary's Team Scotiabank to a 2-1 victory over Montreal's Team Harvey's in the final of the PWHPA Tim Hortons Showcase.
Montreal's Ann-Sophie Bettez and Tracy-Ann Lavigne also failed to score on Roberts in the shootout.
The tournament was the PWHPA's first Dream Gap Tour showcase of the season.
Kelty Apperson gave Calgary the 1-0 lead 11:07 into the game, throwing the puck on goal and the slow roller somehow found the back of the net.
WATCH | Team Harvey takes big win over Team Sonnet:
Sarah Lefort replied for Montreal, going five-hole from the slot at 6:21 of the second period.
Toronto's Team Sonnet downed Boston's Team Bauer 3-2 on Brittany Howard's game-winning goal in the third-place consolation game earlier Saturday.
WATCH | Team Scotiabank holds Team Bauer scoreless in win:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?