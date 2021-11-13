Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Ann-Sophie Bettez's 2 goals leads Team Harvey to Dream Gap Tour final berth

Team Harvey's and Team Scotiabank earned semifinal victories Friday at the PWHPA Tim Hortons Showcase in Truro, N.S.

Team Scotiabank downs Team Bauer; Consolation game and Final set for Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Ann-Sophie Bettez, shown in a file photo playing for Les Canadiennes in 2017, scored two goals in Team Harvey's 4-1 semifinal win over Team Sonnet at the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour in Truro, N.S. (@AngelaJamesBowl/Twitter)

Ann-Sophie Bettez scored twice for Team Harvey's in a 4-1 victory over Team Sonnet (Toronto) at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

Kaity Howarth and Karell Emard added singles. Laura Fortino tallied for Team Sonnet.

Samantha Cogan, Brigette Lacquette and Megan Grenon scored in Team Scotiabank's 3-0 win over Team Bauer (Boston).

WATCH | Team Harvey takes big win over Team Sonnet:

Ann-Sophie Bettez pots a pair, Team Harvey's steamrolls Team Sonnet

4 hours ago
1:51
Bettez scored a beauty and got a gift goal in a 4-1 Harvey's win over Team Sonnet. 1:51

Marlene Boissonnault made 39 saves for the shutout.

The final of the women's hockey Dream Gap Tour stop is scheduled for Saturday.

WATCH | Team Scotiabank holds Team Bauer scoreless in win:

Team Scotiabank shuts out Team Bauer

6 hours ago
1:30
Team Scotiabank picked up a goal in each period to grab the 3-0 win over Team Bauer in Dream Gap action. 1:30
