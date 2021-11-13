Ann-Sophie Bettez's 2 goals leads Team Harvey to Dream Gap Tour final berth

Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) earned semifinal victories Friday at the PWHPA Tim Hortons Showcase in Truro, N.S.

Ann-Sophie Bettez scored twice for Team Harvey's in a 4-1 victory over Team Sonnet (Toronto) at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

Kaity Howarth and Karell Emard added singles. Laura Fortino tallied for Team Sonnet.

Samantha Cogan, Brigette Lacquette and Megan Grenon scored in Team Scotiabank's 3-0 win over Team Bauer (Boston).

Marlene Boissonnault made 39 saves for the shutout.

The final of the women's hockey Dream Gap Tour stop is scheduled for Saturday.

