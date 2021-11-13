Ann-Sophie Bettez's 2 goals leads Team Harvey to Dream Gap Tour final berth
Team Harvey's and Team Scotiabank earned semifinal victories Friday at the PWHPA Tim Hortons Showcase in Truro, N.S.
Team Scotiabank downs Team Bauer; Consolation game and Final set for Saturday
Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) earned semifinal victories Friday at the PWHPA Tim Hortons Showcase in Truro, N.S.
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored twice for Team Harvey's in a 4-1 victory over Team Sonnet (Toronto) at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.
Kaity Howarth and Karell Emard added singles. Laura Fortino tallied for Team Sonnet.
Samantha Cogan, Brigette Lacquette and Megan Grenon scored in Team Scotiabank's 3-0 win over Team Bauer (Boston).
WATCH | Team Harvey takes big win over Team Sonnet:
Marlene Boissonnault made 39 saves for the shutout.
The final of the women's hockey Dream Gap Tour stop is scheduled for Saturday.
WATCH | Team Scotiabank holds Team Bauer scoreless in win:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?