Mikkelson scores late in OT to lift Team Adidas over Team Harvey's at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour's OHL showcase
3-time Canadian Olympic medallist beats goalie Geneviève Lacasse in extra frame
Team Adidas handed Team Harvey's its first loss since Oct. 15 with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour OHL showcase in Barrie, Ont.
Three-time Canadian Olympic medallist Meaghan Mikkelson scored the winner with just over a minute left in the extra frame, shooting the puck over the glove of Team Harvey's goalie Geneviève Lacasse.
Kristin O'Neill gave Team Adidas a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, while Hayley Scamurra scored the equalizer late in the second.
Team Adidas blanked Team Sonnet 4-0 on Friday in St. Catharines, Ont., before a PWHPA-record crowd of 4,301 fans.
The PWHPA announced earlier this week it will wrap its season with a championship tournament March 10-12 in California.
The 80-player association, which includes stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, will ice four teams in a four-game tournament in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert.
Remaining events include six-game tournament from Feb. 24-26 will be played in Tampa, Fla., in partnership with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and a four-game tournament March 4-5 at the Washington Capitals' practice arena.
WATCH | Mikkelson scores OT winner as Team Adidas edges Team Harvey's:
