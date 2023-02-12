Mikkelson scores late in OT to lift Team Adidas over Team Harvey's at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour's OHL showcase

Team Adidas handed Team Harvey's its first loss since Oct. 15 with a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour OHL showcase in Barrie, Ont.

Three-time Canadian Olympic medallist Meaghan Mikkelson scored the winner with just over a minute left in the extra frame, shooting the puck over the glove of Team Harvey's goalie Geneviève Lacasse.

Kristin O'Neill gave Team Adidas a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, while Hayley Scamurra scored the equalizer late in the second.

The game at Sadlon Arena, home of the Barrie Colts, was part of the PWHPA's partnership with the OHL to host four regular-season Dream Gap Tour games in OHL venues.

Team Adidas blanked Team Sonnet 4-0 on Friday in St. Catharines, Ont., before a PWHPA-record crowd of 4,301 fans.

The PWHPA announced earlier this week it will wrap its season with a championship tournament March 10-12 in California.

The 80-player association, which includes stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, will ice four teams in a four-game tournament in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert.

Remaining events include six-game tournament from Feb. 24-26 will be played in Tampa, Fla., in partnership with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and a four-game tournament March 4-5 at the Washington Capitals' practice arena.

WATCH | Mikkelson scores OT winner as Team Adidas edges Team Harvey's: