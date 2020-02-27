Watch the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase
Watch the biggest names in women's hockey play in the Dream Gap Tour’s Secret Women’s Hockey Showcase.
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with Team Turnbull vs. Team Nurse, followed by a 7 p.m. ET match between Team Keller and Team Decker.
Coverage continues on Sunday with the consolation (11 a.m. ET) and championship (2 p.m. ET) games.
The tour is a series of games organized by the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) in an effort to push their game forward.