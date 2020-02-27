Skip to Main Content
Watch the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase
Hockey·Live

Watch the biggest names in women's hockey play in the Dream Gap Tour’s Secret Women’s Hockey Showcase.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
"The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection" is the next stop on the face paced Dream Gap Tour Women's Hockey Showcase. Watch as Team Turnbull take on Team Nurse in Philadelphia, PA. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with Team Turnbull vs. Team Nurse, followed by a 7 p.m. ET match between Team Keller and Team Decker.

Coverage continues on Sunday with the consolation (11 a.m. ET) and championship (2 p.m. ET) games.

The tour is a series of games organized by the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) in an effort to push their game forward.

