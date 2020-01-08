Watch the Dream Gap Tour's Women's Hockey Showcase

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Dream Gap Tour's Secret Women's Hockey Showcase.

Action begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET with a match between Team Larocque and Team Kessel, followed by Team Bellamy vs. Team Daoust at 3:30 p.m. ET and Team Spooner vs Team Coyne at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for action beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The tour is a series of games organized by the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) in an effort to push their game forward.