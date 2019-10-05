Watch The Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase
Watch the biggest names in Canadian women's hockey play in The Dream Gap Tour.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch The Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase.
Action begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, followed by another game at 5 p.m. ET.
Coverage resumes on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET with the consolation match, followed by the championship at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The tour is a series of games organized by the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) in an effort to push their game forward.
The tour, which began in Toronto, will also include a stop in Chicago.