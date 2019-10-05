Click on the video player above to watch The Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase.

Action begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, followed by another game at 5 p.m. ET.

Coverage resumes on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET with the consolation match, followed by the championship at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The tour is a series of games organized by the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) in an effort to push their game forward.

The tour, which began in Toronto, will also include a stop in Chicago.

6.2.6