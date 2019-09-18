Skip to Main Content
Watch The Dream Gap Tour hockey tournament
Hockey·Coming Up

Watch The Dream Gap Tour hockey tournament

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch the biggest names in Canadian women's hockey play in The Dream Gap Tour.

Live action begins on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Team Johnston takes on Team Jenner as North America's top female hockey players compete in the inaugural PWHPA Unifor Dream Gap Tour Women's Hockey Showcase. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch the biggest names in Canadian women's hockey play in The Dream Gap Tour.

The tour is a series of games organized by the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) in an effort to push their game forward.

Saturday's action begins with Team Johnson facing Team Jenner, followed by a game at 3:30 p.m. ET between Team Poulin and Team Knox.

Return on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET for a game between Team Johnson and Team Knox, followed by Team Poulin facing Team Jenner.

The tour will also include October dates in Hudson, N.H., and Chicago.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories