PWHPA postpones Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis after COVID-19 exposure to team
The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association postponed its Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis this weekend after one of its teams was exposed to COVID-19.
The PWHPA did not provide details Saturday on which team was exposed or the number of players. The two-game stop was in partnership with the NHL's Blues, and was to be the association's third event over the past six weeks.
The teams scheduled to compete are made up mostly of U.S. National team members and based in the PWHPA's hubs of Minnesota and New Hampshire. Games were scheduled at a community rink on Saturday and at the Blues' home on Sunday.
The PWHPA says the games will be rescheduled.
