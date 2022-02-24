Watch the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase from Ottawa

Click on the video player above to watch some of the world's top women's hockey players compete in the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase tournament in Ottawa.

Live coverage from Steve Yzerman Arena in Nepean, Ont., begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with the first semifinal game between Team Sonnet (Toronto) and Team Adidas (Minnesota).

Coverage continues at 3 p.m. ET with Team Bauer (Boston) taking on Team Harvey's (Montreal) in the second semifinal.

The semifinal winners will meet in the championship game on Sunday, while the other two teams will square off in the consolation game.

This is the tour's third stop this season, following showcases in Toronto and Truro, N.S.