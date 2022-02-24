Skip to Main Content
Watch the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase from Ottawa

Watch some of the biggest names in women's hockey play in the PWHPA's Dream Gap Tour showcase tournament in Ottawa.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Dream Gap Tour’s Women’s Hockey Showcase on CBC: Team Sonnet vs Team adidas

The world's top women's hockey players will be converging on Ottawa as they try to be crowned champion. Our first match will see Team Sonnet go up against Team adidas. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch some of the world's top women's hockey players compete in the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase tournament in Ottawa.

Live coverage from Steve Yzerman Arena in Nepean, Ont., begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with the first semifinal game between Team Sonnet (Toronto) and Team Adidas (Minnesota).

Coverage continues at 3 p.m. ET with Team Bauer (Boston) taking on Team Harvey's (Montreal) in the second semifinal.

The semifinal winners will meet in the championship game on Sunday, while the other two teams will square off in the consolation game.

This is the tour's third stop this season, following showcases in Toronto and Truro, N.S.

 

