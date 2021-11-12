Watch the 2021-22 Dream Gap Tour from Truro, N.S.

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 2 p.m. ET to watch the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) kick off the 2021-22 Dream Gap Tour season with a showcase tournament in Truro, N.S.

Coverage begins with a game between Team Scotiabank (Calgary) and Team Bauer (Boston) in the first professional women's hockey game to ever be hosted in Atlantic Canada.

Return later at 6 p.m. ET for the second matchup between Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto).