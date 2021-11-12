Watch the 2021-22 Dream Gap Tour from Truro, N.S.
Watch some of the biggest names in women's hockey play in the PWHPA's Dream Gap Tour showcase tournament in Truro, N.S.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 2 p.m. ET to watch the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) kick off the 2021-22 Dream Gap Tour season with a showcase tournament in Truro, N.S.
Coverage begins with a game between Team Scotiabank (Calgary) and Team Bauer (Boston) in the first professional women's hockey game to ever be hosted in Atlantic Canada.
Return later at 6 p.m. ET for the second matchup between Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto).