Watch the 2021 Dream Gap Tour
Watch some of the biggest names in women's hockey play in the Dream Gap Tour on Saturday from New Jersey.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the 2021 Dream Gap Tour women's hockey game from New Jersey.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with the game between Team Women's Sports Foundation (New Hampshire) and Team Adidas (Minnesota).
Coverage resumes on Sunday, March 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
