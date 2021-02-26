Skip to Main Content
Hockey·Coming Up

Watch the 2021 Dream Gap Tour

Watch some of the biggest names in women's hockey play in the Dream Gap Tour on Saturday from New Jersey.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

Dream Gap Tour: Women’s Hockey on CBC - Team Women's Sports Foundation vs Team Adidas

CBC Sports

11 hours
Live in
11 hours
The Dream Gap Women's hockey tour returns for a new season. Watch some of the world's elite women hockey players take to the ice from Madison Square Gardens in New York City. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the 2021 Dream Gap Tour women's hockey game from New Jersey.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with the game between Team Women's Sports Foundation (New Hampshire) and Team Adidas (Minnesota).

Coverage resumes on Sunday, March 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

WATCH | What does the PWHPA's latest partnership mean for women's hockey?

What does the PWHPA's latest partnership mean for women's hockey?

Sports

17 days ago
4:55
CBC's Anastasia Bucsis speaks with PWHPA Operations Consultant Jayna Hefford to discuss the PHWPA's partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the future outlook of the women's game. 4:55

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

