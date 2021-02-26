Click on the video player above to watch the 2021 Dream Gap Tour women's hockey game from New Jersey.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with the game between Team Women's Sports Foundation (New Hampshire) and Team Adidas (Minnesota).

Coverage resumes on Sunday, March 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

WATCH | What does the PWHPA's latest partnership mean for women's hockey?