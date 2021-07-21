Dave Cameron takes reins as head coach of Canadian junior hockey team
Cameron will lead Canada at 2022 World Juniors, replaces Andre Tourigny as Ottawa 67's bench boss
Dave Cameron has been named head coach of Canada's national junior hockey team and will guide the squad through the 2022 world junior championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.
Cameron replaces Andre Tourigny, who was recently named head coach of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
Hockey Canada's announcement came shortly after the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's also announced Cameron would replace Tourigny behind their bench.
Michael Dyck will return as the junior team's assistant coach and the staff will be rounded out by assistants Louis Robitaille, Dennis Williams and goaltending consultant Olivier Michaud.
Cameron returns to Ottawa and the junior program after spending five seasons with the Senators as a head coach and an assistant.
He took over the reins after Paul McLean was fired during the 2014-15 season and led the Ottawa team to a fourth-place finish in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa was then defeated in six games by Montreal in the first round of the playoffs.
Cameron was fired, along with assistant coaches Tourigny and Rick Wamsley, after Ottawa went 38-35-9 in 2015-16 and missed the playoffs.
Internationally, he has won three medals at the world junior championship, winning silver as head coach in 2011, and gold and silver as an assistant coach in 2009 and 2010, respectively.
Cameron was an assistant coach on Canada's gold-winning team at the 2016 world championship.
Hockey Canada also announced its roster for its junior team's summer development camp, which begins next week at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut'ina Nation near Calgary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?