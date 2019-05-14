Hockey Canada tabs Dale Hunter as 2020 world junior head coach
London Knights bench boss has won CHL, multiple OHL coaching honours
Dale Hunter will be Canada's head coach at the 2020 world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic.
Hunter has spent 18 seasons as the owner, president and head coach of the Knights, leading the team to five Memorial Cup appearances, including victories in 2005 and 2016.
Tourigny has spent the last two seasons as Ottawa's head coach and vice-president of hockey operations. He's also coached 12 seasons in the QMJHL and three more in the NHL as an assistant.
Tourigny's international experience includes helping Canada earn back-to-back silver medals at the 2011 and 2012 world junior tournaments.
Love was named head coach with the Saskatoon Blades in May 2017 after eight seasons as an assistant with the Everett Silvertips.
Hockey Canada also announced its under-18 coaching staff for the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be led by Dan Lambert of the Spokane Chiefs. He will be assisted by Ottawa associate coach Mario Duhamel and Everett bench boss Dennis Williams.
